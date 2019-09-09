South Africa: Fuelling of Xenophobia Flames Has Long-Lasting Impacts

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
One person died and 5 others were injured in fresh unrest in the Johannesburg CBD on September 8, 2019.
9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Azu Ishiekwene

As angry protesters attacked a number of South African businesses in Lagos and elsewhere in the country during the week forcing them to shut down, one muted question was, whose businesses were really under attack?

Who Killed Xenophobia?

As soon as reprisal attacks on South Africa's businesses began in Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria on Tuesday, the social media space matched the streets for action, with some jokes portraying the sheer misguided fury of the violence. One widely circulated joke caught an onlooker asking one of the protesters why they were attacking Shoprite. The protester replied: "I have just been informed that my brother, xenophobia was killed in South Africa. I'm here to take my revenge!"

Whose Business, Really?

As angry protesters attacked a number of South African businesses in Lagos and elsewhere in the country during the week forcing them to shut down, one muted question was, whose businesses were really under attack? Of course, the main targets were MTN, Shoprite and Standard Chartered (which closed its branches as a precautionary measure). Rotimi Sankore, a Nigerian journalist who was appalled by the violence told Sahara reporters: "Shoprite and Spar are mostly franchises. Most of the goods on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Death and Injury in Fresh Violence in Johannesburg
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.