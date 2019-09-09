Zimbabwe: Mugabe - ED Sends Team to Singapore

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
9 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Kudakwashe Mugari, Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has assembled a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, comprising former President Robert Mugabe's family, the family of the former First Lady -- the Marufus -- and Zanu-PF officials to facilitate the repatriation of the national hero's body from Singapore where he died last Friday.

The President also wrote letters to the former statesman's confidants, former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda and Chinese President Xi Jingpin, officially notifying them of Cde Mugabe's demise.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said on Friday morning President Mnangagwa and his Government assigned Vice President Mohadi to lead a delegation to Singapore to bring home the remains of the nation's founding father.

"The President gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, to ensure that the delegation comprising both the Mugabe and Marufu families; party officials and Government representatives departs for Singapore today to support the former First Lady and that a chartered plane be secured to take them to and from Singapore.

"The delegation comprises of the Mugabe and Marufu family, from the party there is Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women's League, Cde Mabel Chinomona; and Politburo members Cde Edna Madzongwe, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi and also a representative from the Youth League and the whole delegation is led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi."

The delegation leaves today.

Mr Charamba revealed that President Mnangagwa wrote letters to Cde Mugabe's pals.

"President Mnangagwa wrote to President of the Republic Singapore Her Excellency Halimah Yacob expressing his gratitude on the role they played in according the former President health care facilities during his time of illness.

"Secondly, (he wrote) to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Mugabe and Xi had been all weather friends with China siding with us against the West who imposed sanctions on us," said Mr Charamba.

"President wrote to the founding president of the Republic of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda informing him of the demise of Mugabe, as you are aware Kaunda was President Mugabe's best friend. Kenneth Kaunda also worked with Mugabe in the Frontline States," said Mr Charamba.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.