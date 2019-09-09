Tanzania: Harmonize Weds Sarah At Secret Wedding in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize is a taken man, the singer on Saturday said I Do to his Italian girlfriend, Sarah Michelotti in Dar es Salaam months after they were engaged in Italy.

The Muslim wedding which was followed by a reception of only 100 guests was held at Serena Hotel in Dar-es-salaam.

"Unforgettable Day, I can't wait to start a new life soon," the Bongo star noted. The Inabana singer proposed to Sarah in April while in Italy.

Konde Boy's wedding comes a few weeks after it was announced that the Kwangaru hit maker had left the WCB stable for unknown reasons.

Notable among those missing from the wedding were the Wasafi Crew members that include the crew leader Diamond Platnumz who handpicked the Mtwara born artiste, it is left to be seen if they will congratulate him on this milestone.

Harmonize and Sarah have been able to jump all the hurdles to be where they are today, including the Inama song by Diamond Platnumz and Fally Ipupa which had a line of Sarah cheating on him with Mwarabu Fighter, but they came out of it dust free when the Italian Princess noted that nothing comes between her and the Konde Gang boss.

Harmonize just told Diamond that it was disrespectful of him to feature his affair in the Inama song.

As Harmonize and Sarah embark on a new journey as husband and wife it is evident that something is not well with his former crew members and a feud is brewing silently.