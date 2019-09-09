Kenya: Konshens Stages Raunchy Concert to Weed Smoking Fans in Nairobi

The Hype Fest concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall star Konshens that went down at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday night has to be the one of the raunchiest live performance ever to be staged in Kenya in recent times.

Hundreds of ravers turned up for the show, most of them being young fans in their mid-20s.

It also attracted celebrities such as footballer-turned-politician McDonald Mariga, Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir and Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

However, this wasn't just any other show seen here before.

Despite the cold, many female ravers turned up dressed skimpily, leaving very little to the imagination.

The ravers also smoked weed freely even in the presence of the police. Certainly there was plenty of it as the smoke puffed hung in the night air for the duration of the show.

Alcohol was also in plenty with a bottle retailing 'affordably' at just Sh250.

On stage it was no different with raunchiness being theme of the night as various acts who took to stage had semi-nude female dancers' twerking to their tunes.

LOCAL ACTS

That was the script from performances by the Boondocks Gang, Gwaash and Ochungluo Family.

Other acts of the night who got the crowd hyped up were from The Kansoul, Sailors of the Wamlambez hit, as well as the Sol Generation duo of Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul.

Ethic were the last local act, to warm up the stage for the man of the hour, Konshens who pulled up around 2am.

The Bruk off yah back hitmaker performance did not disappoint the crowd, who kept screaming and shouting the entire time.

Konshens thrilled his fans, especially when he performed tunes like Gal A bubble that were occasionally backed up by his well-endowed semi-nude female dancer who took the twerking moves to the next level, perhaps to teach the local twerkers a lessons.

The show lived up to its 'expectations' according to ravers who spoke to Nairobi News, but it definitely wasn't what Kenyan moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua would approve of.