Nigeria: You Are the Real Woman of Steel - Tiwa Savage Celebrates Yemi Alade

7 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tolulope Abereoje

Ending years of speculated feud and battle for supremacy, afro-beat songstress Tiwa Savage sent out her best regards to Yemi Alade popularly known as Mama Africa over the release of her album, Woman of Steel.

Taking to her Instastory, Tiwa shared a cover of Yemi Alade's album and congratulated her over the recent release of her album, which she called an incredible body of work.

"Been meaning to post this for a few days now but been so caught up. Huge congrats on a great body of work Queen @yemialade. For sure you be woman of steel," she wrote.

During a recent chat on Factory 78, Tiwa Savage also mentioned Yemi Alade, Teni, Simi, Niniola among others, as prospective female artiste she will be doing a collaborations with in the future. She however urged them to break boundaries and take over the male dominated music industry.

"Oh there are many queens man. Come on. Like Yemi Alade just dropped an incredible body of work, huge shout-out to her. Who doesn't like Teni the Entertainer? Like she is incredible. Simi, Niniola, Waje, Omawunmi. We even have Vanessa Mdee from the east. We have Becca whom I've done records with as well and even females from UK like Tomi and Lola Rae," she said.

Yemi Alade appreciated her gesture by reposting the cover Tiwa shared on her own Instastory.

