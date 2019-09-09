Kenya: Outrage After Gospel Musician Is Arrested Over Sh72m G4S Heist

7 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Gospel rapper Kamlesh Kagaba, real name is Patrick Kagaba, has been arrested by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connections to the Sh72 Million stolen on Thursday in a daring ATM heist in Nairobi.

After learning of his arrest, fellow musicians camped on Twitter to protest his arrest with many asking about his whereabouts. They used the hashtag #FreeKamlesh.

Rapper Juliani in his tweet said Kagaba was arrested at his garage and now his whereabouts are unknown.

"An artist I have worked with and mentored, Kamlesh Kagaba, was arrested at his garage in regards to the G4S heist," he tweeted.

CONCERNED

"Humble Request: Where is he? Is due process followed? Is he represented? He leads a community of Christian rappers who are concerned," Juliani added.

THREE MORE Suspects connected with Yesterday's ATM Heist at Nairobi West have been arrested by #SCPU Detectives & Two Motor vehicles recovered. One of the motor vehicle-KCE 920E Voxy-was recovered at a garage in Kikuyu while being repainted from white to black. pic.twitter.com/qnqqFVhecb

-- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 6, 2019

According to detectives, two of the vehicles used during the Thursday incident were found in a garage in Kikuyu.

Police said the Vehicle registration number KCE 920E, was being painted from white to black, in a bid to conceal the identity of the vehicle.

The rapper has been in the music industry since 2011 and uses his music to empower and transform the youth.

On Saturday, detectives recovered Sh7million of the Sh72Million stolen on Thursday.

The detectives attached to the Special Crimes Police Unit (SCPU) also arrested two police officers.

According to DCI, Administration Police constable Chris Ayienda Machogu was arrested in possession of Sh4million and led detectives to police constable Vincent Owour who had Sh3million.

The detectives also recovered a vehicle registration number KCB 649Z which detectives say it was bought using the stolen money.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.