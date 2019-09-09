Nigeria: Religious Crisis Fuelled By Politicians - Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, on Sunday, blamed the political class for using their political ambitions to fuel religious suspicions and unrest in the country.

The Sultan made the assertion at Saint David's Cathedral Hall in Akure while meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) as part of his two-day visit to Ondo State.

Mr Abubakar advised Nigerians to shun politicians and affluent people who are politicising religion, noting that the Bible and the Quran do not belong to any political party.

On the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, the monarch said NIREC at the national level was already handling the issue for an amicable resolution.

The Sultan is in Akure at the invitation of the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, following the hosting of an Akure annual cultural festival.

He said nobody could claim to love God without loving his neighbours, whether Muslims or Christians.

Mr Aladetoyinbo, in his remarks, said the historic gathering was to foster religious harmony in Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by both Christian and Muslim leaders, led by the Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman in Ondo, John Oladapo; and the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State, Ahmed Aladesawe.

The Sultan had earlier inaugurated the newly built mosque at the palace of the Deji of Akure.

He is billed to deliver a lecture on Monday as part of the week-long festival at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.