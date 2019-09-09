Nigeria: Religious Crisis Fuelled By Politicians - Sultan

8 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, on Sunday, blamed the political class for using their political ambitions to fuel religious suspicions and unrest in the country.

The Sultan made the assertion at Saint David's Cathedral Hall in Akure while meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) as part of his two-day visit to Ondo State.

Mr Abubakar advised Nigerians to shun politicians and affluent people who are politicising religion, noting that the Bible and the Quran do not belong to any political party.

On the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, the monarch said NIREC at the national level was already handling the issue for an amicable resolution.

The Sultan is in Akure at the invitation of the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, following the hosting of an Akure annual cultural festival.

He said nobody could claim to love God without loving his neighbours, whether Muslims or Christians.

Mr Aladetoyinbo, in his remarks, said the historic gathering was to foster religious harmony in Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by both Christian and Muslim leaders, led by the Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman in Ondo, John Oladapo; and the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas in Ondo State, Ahmed Aladesawe.

The Sultan had earlier inaugurated the newly built mosque at the palace of the Deji of Akure.

He is billed to deliver a lecture on Monday as part of the week-long festival at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.