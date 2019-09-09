Rwanda: Ethiopian Foreign Minister Commends Rwanda's Recovery

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Birtukan Ayano, has commended the progress Rwanda has registered in various fields since 1994.

"Rwanda's Liberation journey for the past 25 years has been remarkable and is an example to many Africa countries. Ethiopia has cooperated with Rwanda in various sectors which continue to benefit the citizens of both countries," she said on Friday at an event in Addis Ababa to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, told the gathering that the progress Rwanda has registered in the past 25 years hinges on the ideals of the Liberation struggle.

"Our story of liberation is also within the broader context of Africa's liberation struggle. Rwanda will, therefore, continue to work with brothers and sisters on the continent and beyond on this crucial journey that continues" she added.

The celebration attracted more than 500 guests from diplomatic missions, Ethiopian government officials and the Rwandan community.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Rwanda in Ethiopia.