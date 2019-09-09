Kenya: Oliech Demands Gor Mahia to Pay His Dues

The battle between former international striker Dennis Oliech and Gor Mahia has taken anew angle after the player made good his threat and gave the club seven days to pay him his dues or else he sues.

Documents seen by Nation Sport dated September 9 and addressed to Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda show that Oliech, through the Wambilianga Majani and Associates Advocates law firm has instructed the management of the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions to pay him Sh6.24 million for breach of contract, signing fee and salary arrears.

According to the document, Oliech's contract was to end after 18 months, but was terminated last month by Gor Mahia, an action that has dimmed his legitimate expectation of getting paid every month as per the agreement between him and the club.

Gor Mahia cited Oliech's failure to attend training sessions, Kibra politics and avoiding communication with club officials as some of the reasons for his dismissal last month.

"We have instructions to demand Ksh 6, 240,000. Take notice that unless our clients receive the aforementioned amount demanded instructions instruments within 7 days, we have strict and irrevocable instruction to file suit against you..," read part of the suit.

Oliech further revealed Nation Sport that a senior Gor Mahia official has been talking to him with the aim of persuading him to return to the team, but he has declined because of the way his contract termination was handled.

"They didn't give me time and never bothered to hear from me. The case will be handled by Sports Tribunal and I am sure I will get affair judgement. I wanted to take them to Fifa, but I have been advised the Tribunal handles cases faster," said Oliech.

Aduda told Nation Sport that they are ready for Oliech and will act according to the law once they receive the suit, while insisting they are only concerned with the team's preparation for the Caf Champions league tie against USM Algiers this weekend.

"We will act legally once we receive his suit but as at now we are not bothered and has closed that chapter. We are ready for him because we believe he is the one who erred," said Aduda.

His views were supported by Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier, who said they will respond once they see the suit.