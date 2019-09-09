Kenya: Oliech Demands Gor Mahia to Pay His Dues

9 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

The battle between former international striker Dennis Oliech and Gor Mahia has taken anew angle after the player made good his threat and gave the club seven days to pay him his dues or else he sues.

Documents seen by Nation Sport dated September 9 and addressed to Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda show that Oliech, through the Wambilianga Majani and Associates Advocates law firm has instructed the management of the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions to pay him Sh6.24 million for breach of contract, signing fee and salary arrears.

According to the document, Oliech's contract was to end after 18 months, but was terminated last month by Gor Mahia, an action that has dimmed his legitimate expectation of getting paid every month as per the agreement between him and the club.

Gor Mahia cited Oliech's failure to attend training sessions, Kibra politics and avoiding communication with club officials as some of the reasons for his dismissal last month.

"We have instructions to demand Ksh 6, 240,000. Take notice that unless our clients receive the aforementioned amount demanded instructions instruments within 7 days, we have strict and irrevocable instruction to file suit against you..," read part of the suit.

Oliech further revealed Nation Sport that a senior Gor Mahia official has been talking to him with the aim of persuading him to return to the team, but he has declined because of the way his contract termination was handled.

"They didn't give me time and never bothered to hear from me. The case will be handled by Sports Tribunal and I am sure I will get affair judgement. I wanted to take them to Fifa, but I have been advised the Tribunal handles cases faster," said Oliech.

Aduda told Nation Sport that they are ready for Oliech and will act according to the law once they receive the suit, while insisting they are only concerned with the team's preparation for the Caf Champions league tie against USM Algiers this weekend.

"We will act legally once we receive his suit but as at now we are not bothered and has closed that chapter. We are ready for him because we believe he is the one who erred," said Aduda.

His views were supported by Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier, who said they will respond once they see the suit.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.