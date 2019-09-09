South Africa: Missing UKZN Student Natasha Conabeer Dropped, Alive but Unconscious, On Doorstep of Her Home

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
8 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

The mother of a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who went missing three weeks ago, is grateful that her daughter has been found alive after the unconscious student was dropped outside their home on Sunday morning.

Rosemary Conabeer said Natasha, 23, was in a critical condition in hospital after she was left on her doorstep in the early hours of the morning.

"Doctors are doing everything they can for her. She is still unconscious. We don't know what happened," Conabeer said.

"I am relieved she was found alive. We're taking this a day at a time."

Natasha was last seen on August 18. According to a missing person report, UKZN student left her Florida Road flat for Inanda to visit family.

Conabeer's disappearance led to widespread fear for her safety amid several cases involving violence against and abuse of women made headlines, such as the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels and Jesse Hess.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a large crowd of protesters in front of Parliament on Thursday following protests calling for decisive government action.

In a later video, he said sexual offences cases which had been closed or not properly investigated in the past would be reviewed. He also promised harsher sentences for those who commit violence against women.

South African women also took to social media, under the hashtag #AmINext, to call for an end to the violence.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.