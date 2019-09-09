Rwanda: Cycling - Mugisha Wins Rwamagana Circuit

8 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Moise Mugisha secured his first Rwanda Cycling Cup victory on Sunday as he claimed Rwamagana Circuit with his Fly Cycling Club.

The 21-year old, winner of the 2018 Karongi Challenge, covered the 12-lap - of three kilometers each - race in a time of one hour, four minutes and 25 seconds.

Fresh from winning two medals at the 12th All-Africa Games last month, Mugisha outsprinted first runner-up Seth Hakizimana in a photo finish after starting the final lap behind all the other four riders who made top five.

Les Amis Sportifs rider, Hakizimana, finished five seconds ahead of Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo who completed the podium. Janvier Rugamba and Jean Ruberwa finished in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

In women's section, Genevieve Mukundente timed her sprint to edge four challengers on the line, with all the five riders using one hour, one minute and 30 seconds.

In the meantime, Eric Muhoza launched a solo attack on his way to victory in men's junior category, finishing a whopping 62 seconds ahead of second-placed Jean Bosco Hategekimana.

Team Rwanda head coach Magnell Sterling chats with Renus Byiza before the race. / Sam Ngendahimana

Elite men

1. Moise Mugisha - 1:04:25

2. Seth Hakizimana - 1:04:25

3. Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo - 1:04:30

4. Janvier Rugamba - 1:04:35

5. Jean-Damascene Ruberwa - 1:04:35

Juniors

1. Eric Muhoza - 1:04:57

2. Jean-Bosco Hategekimana - 1:05:59

3. Jean d'Amour Muhawenimana - 1:08:10

4. Elisée Bikorikana - 1:08:50

5. Jean-Nepo Bigirimana - 1:08:50

Women

1. Genevieve Mukundente - 1:01:30

2. Josiane Mukeshimana - 1:01:30

3. Diane Ingabire - 1:01:30

4. Claudette Nyirarukundo - 1:01:30

5. Valentine Nzayisenga - 1:01:30

