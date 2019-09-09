South Africa: Savanna Comics' Choice Awards Crowns the Top Comedian in SA - Here Are All the Winners

Johannesburg — The 9th annual Savanna Comics' Choice Awards took place on Saturday 7 September in Johannesburg, and once again the show was one for the books.

The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City was filled with comedians and fans alike as everyone came together to honour the best of the best in SA comedy.

Besides bestowing the golden Waldo statuette upon victorious comics, the awards also served up top-notch entertainment in the form of a well-produced theatrical piece titled "Funny Money" which tells the story of a young man with dreams of making it big the SA comedy scene.

Winners on the night included legendary comedian Soli Philander, who walked away with the title of Lifetime Achiever, as well as Celeste Ntuli who was honoured with not one, but two awards.

The most coveted award of the night, The Savanna Comic of the Year Award, went to Loyiso Gola.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:

Savanna Newcomer of the Year Award

Chomi Ya Jeso

Audience Choice Award

Pele-Pele

Comics Pen Award

Kagiso Lediga

Next Level Award

Tsitsi Chiumya

Flying Solo Award

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Celeste Ntuli

Best Friend of Comedy

Parkers Comedy Club

Lifetime Achievement Award

Soli Philander

Native Tongue Award

Siya Seya

Headliner of the Year Award

Mpho "Popps" Modikoane

Comedy G Award

Celeste Ntuli

Pan African Comic of the Year

Long John the Comedian

Savanna Comic of the Year

Loyiso Gola

Source: The Juice