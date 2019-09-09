South Africa: Savanna Comics' Choice Awards Crowns the Top Comedian in SA - Here Are All the Winners

Johannesburg — The 9th annual Savanna Comics' Choice Awards took place on Saturday 7 September in Johannesburg, and once again the show was one for the books.
The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City was filled with comedians and fans alike as everyone came together to honour the best of the best in SA comedy.
Besides bestowing the golden Waldo statuette upon victorious comics, the awards also served up top-notch entertainment in the form of a well-produced theatrical piece titled "Funny Money" which tells the story of a young man with dreams of making it big the SA comedy scene.
Winners on the night included legendary comedian Soli Philander, who walked away with the title of Lifetime Achiever, as well as Celeste Ntuli who was honoured with not one, but two awards.
The most coveted award of the night, The Savanna Comic of the Year Award, went to Loyiso Gola.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:
Savanna Newcomer of the Year Award
Chomi Ya Jeso
Audience Choice Award
Pele-Pele
Comics Pen Award
Kagiso Lediga
Next Level Award
Tsitsi Chiumya
Flying Solo Award
Celeste Ntuli
Best Friend of Comedy
Parkers Comedy Club
Lifetime Achievement Award
Soli Philander
Native Tongue Award
Siya Seya
Headliner of the Year Award
Mpho "Popps" Modikoane
Comedy G Award
Celeste Ntuli
Pan African Comic of the Year
Long John the Comedian
Savanna Comic of the Year
Loyiso Gola
Source: The Juice