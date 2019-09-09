South Africa: Meet the New Bachelor SA

Cape Town — After the very first season of The Bachelor South Africa took the country by storm, M-Net swiftly announced that the channel will be embarking on another love journey of a lifetime.

The broadcaster invited ladies who are keen to settle down with the man of their dreams to put their names forward.

Now, with entries closing this coming Wednesday on 11 September at midnight, M-Net is ready to reveal the name of the dashing dude who will be handing out those sought-after roses in season 2.

His full name is Marc Brent Buckner, and on Sunday, 8 September, just after Carte Blanche, viewers will be able to see for themselves why M-Net simply couldn't resist signing up this easy-on-the-eye, mature, witty, energetic, smart, adventurous and compassionate, globe-trotting action man and multiple property owner and currency trader and investor as South Africa's next Bachelor.

"Thirty-six-year-old Marc is the type of guy who puts his heart and soul into everything he does," says M-Net's Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

"But once you've seen that twinkle in his eye and have the chance to engage with him in conversations on a range of topics - from environmental issues to motorbikes, healthy living, wellness, psychology and news headlines - there's really only one way to describe him - HUSBAND MATERIAL! And that's exactly what we want our Bachelor to be."

When he's not exploring foreign destinations - often in the company of one of his favourite people in the world, his mom - or analysing economic trends to boost his bank account - you will find Marc in the great outdoors. Hiking, kayaking, snorkelling, sky-diving or enjoying a "picnic with a view" count among his best-loved activities. It's just as important to him to build trusting, close relationships. Cooking a meal alongside a loved one and having a meaningful conversation over a glass of wine near a crackling fireplace is right up his alley. Another bonus for the ladies: he loves DIY projects and even builds his own furniture. Growing his own vegetable garden is on his to-do-list for when he finds "the one" and starts his own family. If Marc looks familiar, here's why: a modelling agency approached him at the age of sixteen, and since then he's appeared in commercials for many prominent brands and tested his acting chops in small parts in a couple of music videos and movies.

"It opened many doors for me and allowed me to go to exotic places and meet many interesting people," Marc says."But now I'm about to open the most exciting door of them all - the opportunity to meet my other half on The Bachelor South Africa. I have no preconceived ideas of who this woman should be. Sometimes opposites attract and I can't wait to invest quality time in getting to know the diverse group of powerful South African ladies who are as keen as I am to put their hearts on the line for love on a television show."

Jason Greer will be at Marc's side, reprising the role of the show's level-headed host. Jason will be facilitating the iconic rose ceremonies and serve as the mentor figure to Marc throughout his Bachelor journey.

Source: Channel24