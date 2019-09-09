Kenya: Oliech Sues Gor Mahia for Sh6 Million Over Unfair Dismissal From the Club

8 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

True to his word, Dennis Oliech has kick-started a legal battle with Gor Mahia in which he is demanding Sh6 million in unfair dismissal and damages.

The 34-year-old was sacked by the Kenyan champions last month in the wake of accusations of poor performance, failure to turn up for duty and engaging in active politics.

However, the former national team skipper has disputed all these accusations.

Through prominent sports lawyer Elvis Majani, the former Harambee Stars captain argues that he never joined politics and even if he did, there is no offence in that.

"You have stated that our client has offered himself as a candidate for popular political elections. This has been stated yet the name of our client is not listed by any party or the election regulator IEBC as a candidate," the demand letter reads in part.

OLIECH'S DEMANDS

Thus, the striker is demanding the club pays him Sh1.4 million as balance of his signing fee, Sh2.2 million as loss of income and a further Sh2.6 million for the unlawful termination.

"Upon examination of your actions, we have found the same to be malicious and at variance with the express terms of the employment contract, Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, Employment Act 2007, Fair Administrative Action Act, 2015 as read with Article 47 of the constitution of Kenya," the letter reads.

Gor Mahia were not available for comment.

