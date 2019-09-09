Uganda: Fufa Awards Set to Undergo Extreme Makeover

8 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

The loud outcry from football stakeholders in the last four Fufa Awards editions is set to be addressed by the federation with a few drastic changes to the fifth edition due in December.

All the past winners of the male best player award save for Farouk Miya in 2015; have been subjected to serious dispute which has forced Fufa to include more stakeholder participation.

This year's edition at Speke Resort Munyonyo under the theme, 'Celebrating Uganda's Finest Footballers', will have the nomination start at the end of this month with the fans, and technical experts (club head coaches, team captains and federation member associations) in control on who gets to the list.

Henceforth, the best male footballer category will be voted for by the head coaches and captains of the 16 clubs playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL).

The coaches and captains are required to nominate a list of five players (in order of priority) based on their performance.

Each coach and captain will fill in separate forms during the nomination process. To-date, few believe Moses Waiswa should have been crowned the best male player last December ahead of Daniel Sserunkuma. The female player of the year will also be treated with the same voting pattern to erase any trace of bias.

