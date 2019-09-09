South Africa: Committee On Sport Says Chester's Influence Is 'Immeasurable'

8 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lynn Butler

Cape Town — The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture paid tribute to the late Springbok legend, Chester Williams .

Williams suddenly passed away from a heart attack on Friday. He was 49.

In a press release, the committee sent its condolences to Williams' family, loved ones and the rugby fraternity.

Chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane stated that Williams belonged to the "golden generation", who changed the history of South Africa.

"The influence he had among team-mates, and the people who did not know him, is immeasurable. The country and the rugby community expected a lot from him," said Dlulane.

"He was a man who never tire to give back to the community through involvement with his foundation.

"Our country needs men of Chester's stature, honour and commitment," ended Dlulane.

Williams was a member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning squad and played 27 Tests for South Africa between 1993 and 2000.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.