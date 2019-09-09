South Africa: Cape Town Mom Killed in Suspected Gang War Shooting

8 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A woman was shot dead when she was caught in a rival gang shootout in Grassy Park, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old woman was apparently shot in her yard at around 00:30, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

Traut said the woman's identity could not be revealed at this stage.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old female are being investigated," he said.

A murder case has been opened. No arrests have been made.

Western Cape Gang Watch's Facebook page claims that the mother of two was caught in a shootout between rival gangs.

Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed in the city from July 18 to September 16 to assist the police in stemming the blood flow in Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg, News24 previously reported.

