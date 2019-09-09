Kenya: Cancer Warrior and Football Enthusiast, Monica Ngere, Passes On

Cancer warrior and football enthusiast, Monica Ngere, has passed on months after bravely sacrificing her life for her child.

On the evening of Saturday 7th September, Monica Wanjiru Ngere's husband sorrowfully informed friends and well-wishers that his wife had passed on.

BREAST CANCER

"The love of my life has gone to be with the Lord. Worst Saturday of my life," wrote Monica's heart-broken husband wrote, who goes by the name Charley Blackman on Facebook.

The news was received with sadness by her friends and loved ones, especially those in the football fraternity.

Monica had been receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital until she lost her fight to breast cancer on Saturday.

In her final Facebook post on Friday night, the lawyer and mother of three had expressed hope that she would survive her illness.

"I serve a living God. He will get me out of this," she wrote.

During her battle with cancer, Monica had inspired many people when she chose to carry her final pregnancy to full term.

GREAT SACRIFICE

She had bravely chosen to save the life of her unborn child despite being severely ill.

Monica showed even greater sacrifice after her new born child, King Jabali, fell sick only weeks after he was born.

King Jabali, fell seriously ill in the few weeks after he was born and had to be admitted in hospital.

The medical bills for both Monica and her child ran into the millions of shillings and greatly drained the young family, despite fundraising efforts from family and friends.

In a brave show of motherly love, Monica chose to use a great portion of the money raised for her treatment to pay for her child's medical expenses instead.

A few weeks before her demise, Monica's husband and children had shown their undying support for her by shaving off their hair. The young family had proudly gone bald to support Monica as she faced hair loss due to breast cancer.

LOVE FOR FOOTBALL

Monica and her husband had been faithful football enthusiasts and were part of several football communities in the country.

The football fraternity had also shown relentless support for Monica by organizing fundraisers and offering social and emotional support during her treatment.

A few days before she lost her battle with cancer, Monica had publicly shared the story of her deceased son, Baraka, who passed on in 2014 after struggling with cerebral palsy and other congenital birth defects.

Monica had reminisced about her deceased son describing her life during his two-year lifetime as one of hope despite challenges.

Gor Mahia FC on Saturday night, eulogized Monica as a cancer warrior and a contributor to football development in Kenya.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Charles following untimely death of his wife. Monica was a lawyer by profession & cancer warrior. Her contributions towards Kenya's football development will be truly missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/yFBxhG4xED

-- Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) September 7, 2019

Sony Sugar FC also remembered Monica as an advocate for the welfare of football players in Kenya.

Tusker FC remembered Monica as a staunch football lover and a cancer warrior.

Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of Charles Blackman following untimely death of his wife, Monica Binti Ngere.

She was a staunch football lover, a cancer warrior and a key personality in the sports industry. She will be dearly missed. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/158DQkI6v7

-- Tusker FC (@TuskerFC_club) September 7, 2019

AFC Leopards SC eulogized Monica as an ardent football fan.

TRANSITION

We are sad to announce the passing on of our ardent fan Monica Ngere

Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends

Rest In Peace Binti Ngere pic.twitter.com/4oDQlzSBk2

-- AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) September 7, 2019

Another football community, Zoo FC, remembered Monica as a great football enthusiast.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ulinzi Stars FC remembered Monica as a figure of strength in the football community.

We are deeply saddened to receive the news of Monica Ngere's passing on. An ardent AFC Leopards and football fan and a figure of strength in the fight against cancer has gone to be with the Lord. Our sincerest condolences to her family and friends at this tough moment.#RIPMonica pic.twitter.com/i4TxDCCMZC

-- Ulinzi Stars FC (@UlinziStarsFC) September 7, 2019

One of Monica's close friends, Alice, remembers her as a supportive friend and brave woman.

"We cracked jokes and nicknamed her gallant soldier, she came in for friends even on her sick bed... there's nothing more to describe Monica apart from 'God sent'. Her life will always be a living testimony as a brave cancer warrior... I lack words but will ask God why?? Why?" said the friend.

For Monica's friends and family, her greatest legacies will be her brave fight with cancer, her extraordinary maternal sacrifices and her undying support for the football community in Kenya.