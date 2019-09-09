South Africa: Schools to Make Learners Aware of GBV

8 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Basic Education is currently testing scripted lesson plans that are aimed at making learners more conscious of issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The scripted lesson plans are being tested in five provinces, with the intension of strengthening the Life Skills curriculum offering in the schooling system while seeking to make learners more conscious on issues of GBV.

"The Scripted Lesson Plans (SLPs) have been designed to assist educators to teach scientifically accurate, evidence-informed, incremental, age appropriate and culturally appropriate sex education within the Life Skills and Life Orientation (LO) Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) in the classroom," the department said.

The SPLs uses a human rights approach which allows adolescents and young people to develop appropriate life skills to support healthy choices and promote gender equality.

The SLPs are additional resource tools for educators and learners to enhance pedagogy and teaching methodologies in the classroom.

These are currently being tested in 1 572 schools across five provinces, namely Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Western Cape ahead of full implementation.

"Additional resources to engage stakeholders within school communities have been developed in preparation to the provision of sexuality education in schools. These include School Governing Body Orientation Manuals, School Management Team Orientation Manual, Teacher Training Manuals and Parent Engagement Manuals. The National Consultative Forum (NCF) was consulted on the content of the School Governing Body (SGB) Manual," the department said.

To ensure standardised and quality delivery of Sexuality Education (SE) in schools, the department scripted the lessons plans.

The department's HIV prevention and sexuality education curriculum and co-curriculum programmes have been part of the broader National Response in the fight against the HIV Epidemic, with key programmes such as the 'She Conquers' Presidential Campaign and the DREAMS Programme.

"As a result of these joint efforts the department is pleased to note a steady decrease in the new infections amongst adolescent girls and young women (from 2000 to 1300 infections per week), early and unintended pregnancies (from over 99 000 in 2013 to 82 00 in 2017 pregnancies among learners).

"Through the provision of sexuality education, the department endeavours to equip learners with the knowledge and life skills that will empower them to make informed decisions and choices to ensure that they live healthy lives and realise their full potential," the department said.

