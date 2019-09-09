South Africa: SA, Nigeria Committed to Close Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa and Nigeria are resolute in their shared commitment to build an Africa at peace with itself and others.

The President reaffirmed South Africa-Nigeria relations as being firm and strong after his engagement with Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Special envoy of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting was held on Friday in the wake of public violence in South Africa and developments in Nigeria around South African businesses based in the West African country.

"The visit to Pretoria by the Special Envoy followed a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Buhari in Yokohama, Japan, on the side-lines of the Summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development," the Presidency said.

During Friday's discussion, the Special Envoy conveyed President Buhari's concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.

"President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of Africa that are shared by South Africa and Nigeria.

"Nigeria stands ready to assist South Africa in establishing the root causes of and developing sustainable solutions to the challenges concerned," the Presidency said.

Buhari has undertaken that where challenges emerge in Nigeria, the Nigerian government will act against lawlessness and the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria.

He will undertake a State Visit to South Africa in October to reinforce the strong bonds between the two countries and jointly develop responses to challenges affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria.