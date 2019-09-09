Kenya: KPL Clubs Scrambling for 12,000-Capacity Dandora Stadium

Moi International Sports Centre, Nyayo Stadium and City Stadium are the better known public sports facilities in Nairobi. Another name will soon be added to these list.

Located about 15km from the city's Central Business District, Dandora Stadium could yet turn out to be Governor Mike Sonko's landmark contribution to sports in the country.

The construction work, which started from ground zero, has so far taken 18 months, and is expected to end anytime soon.

Already, several Kenyan Premier League clubs including Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards, plus local teams Dandora Youth have expressed interest in playing their league matches at the facility.

"We expect to complete the construction by end of October latest," said Steve Ragos, the project manager.

When Nation Sport visited the construction site last week, about 50 workers were working on various areas of the facility which is expected to cost the Nairobi County Government Sh300 million.

Over 3,000 seats have already been fitted. Floodlights too have been installed and the workers were laying up the warm up track.

When completed, Dandora stadium will become the first stadium in east Africa to display electronic advertising boards. Most of the fitted equipment is imported from Turkey. But the ultra modern artificial playing surface that will be laid has been shipped in from Finland.

There also is a reception area, home and away dressing rooms each consisting of eight lockers, sinks, shower rooms, urinals and toilets.

There are also rooms to used by referees, stadium manager offices, three other offices available for lease and four toilet rooms.

The stands have been divided into terraces', VIP and VVIP sections at the main.

"We forgot to include the media centre. I am told it is very important so we will either construct one or hive off a section of the terraces for that purpose," said Ragos.

CCTV cameras have already been installed.

WORK TO BE DONE

There is still some work to do, including fitting the perimeter wall, state of the art gym, plus the final touches to the facility, but already this looks like an ultra modern stadium.

About five stalls are also under construction within the stadium, and will be used as shops to sell merchandise, soft drinks, and other products.

A delegation from football's continental governing body, CAF, are expected in the country to inspect the facility.

Abut 100 families in this area will directly benefit from the stadium when completed according to county officials.

Another 50 families could, however, be evicted as they are said to have encroached on land reserved for the parking lot.

"Nairobians have told me they want stadiums so that the youth can have time to showcase their talents. This project is the first step in providing for that need," said Sonko.

The construction comes at a time when Kenyan Premier League clubs based in Nairobi have had to travel as far as Machakos, Kakamega and Kisumu to play their home matches.

This is because of the unavailability of Nyayo stadium and city Stadium that have remained closed for sometimes now as they undergo renovation work that has never ended.