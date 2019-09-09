Tanzania: Yanga Leave It Late to Hold Pamba in Friendly

MAINLAND representatives in CAF Champions League Young Africans survived a scare after leaving it late to earn a 1-1 draw against Pamba FC in a friendly match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Pamba, which features for the First Division League (FDL) took the lead after half an hour mark through striker Saad Kipanga, who slotted home past goalkeeper, Ramadhani Kabwili after being set clear by veteran midfielder, Nizar Khalfan.

Under the tutelage of Muhibu Kanu, Pamba suffered a blow in the 36th minute, after Hamisi Thabit was given marching orders after he appeared to have punched Yanga midfielder, Feisal Salum 'Fei Toto'.

Yanga had to wait until in the final minute of the game to pull level, when Congolese striker David Molinga opened his account for the club with a neat finish, beating keeper, Idrissa Ramadhani after receiving a nice pass from Deus Kaseke.

Yanga have set camp in Mwanza to prepare for their CAF Champions League, first round, first leg against Zambia's Zesco at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has urged Young Africans to focus much on their upcoming CAF Champions League duel other than complaining about the red logo of the league's main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania.

Yanga entertains Zambia's Zesco United on September 14th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam ahead of the second leg to be played in Lusaka, Zambia two weeks later.

Should Yanga manage to win, they will earn a ticket to reach into Champions League group stage and are the only flag bearers in the competition after their traditional rivals Simba SC and KMKM of Zanzibar failed to progress further, while Azam FC and Zanzibar's Malindi are trading in CAF Confederation Cup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking during a special interview here yesterday, the federation's Marketing Manager Aaron Nyanda said they were surprised to learn that Yanga have already started protesting against the red logo of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania, saying they cannot embrace it.

Nyanda's comments came in response of Yanga Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela, who on Friday said the club is not associated with red colour since they have their own traditional colours.

"I am personally surprised with the comments made by Mwakalebela, who is complaining about the red logo as if Vodacom Tanzania are the new sponsors of league," Nyanda said.

He added that the mobile company has been financing the league for many years and wondered how they (Yanga) were able to embrace the league then bearing in mind that the current sponsor was the one at the helm of the league.

He therefore encouraged all clubs in the country to direct their issues to TFF insisting that it is the only right place where solutions to football related problems are given.