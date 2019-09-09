Tanzania Golfer Stumbles At Uganda Open 2019

TANZANIAN golfer, Victor Joseph has to wait for another year to try his luck to win the Uganda Open title, after faltering this year.

Once again, Joseph from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), who is among top East African amateur golfers failed to steal the show at the competition which ended yesterday.

The four-day 72 holes annual competition that started on Wednesday at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Uganda saw over 90 top amateur golfers from around the world, battling it out for the top honours.

Golfers from hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Sweden, South Africa, Ethiopia, USA and Pakistan competed in this year's event. Joseph told the 'Sunday News' that he went to Uganda aiming at searching for his first title there.

"I knew it was not going to be easy because the tournament also involved top golfers from around the world," he said.

In his final round, he posted seven over 79 gross only to help him stay at tenth position tied with Kenyans Adel Balala, William Odera and USA's David Spencer with aggregate score of 304 each.

Joseph, started his campaign with three over 75 gross in day one, carded 76 on Thursday before improving to 74 on Friday, to settle at 10th place after third round with aggregate nine over shots 225.

However, it is a shot better compared to last year, when he posted 226 at the same round.

Regardless, national golf team star insisted that his desire to win Uganda Open is still there, saying that he is now back home planning for the future.

Joseph noted that lack of opportunities to train and acquire more golf skills outside the country is one of the reasons behind his stuttering performance.

The competition dominated by Kenyans who held all top three position with Daniel Nduva crowned a new champion with aggregate two-under 286 (75,70,71,70).

Simon Njogu had 287 (69,75,71,72) at second and at third was overnight leader Samuel Njoroge, who charged at the two straight round to lead the board with aggregate three under 213 but could not hold his nerves in the final round, to close with 75 to aggregate 288.