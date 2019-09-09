Tanzania: Construction of 450 Km Road Set for Commencement Soon

8 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Construction of a 450 kilometer long NARCO (Hogoro)- Kibaya, Orkesumet, Oljoro road is now on feasibility study stages, detailed design and preparation of tender documents, the Deputy Minister for Works, Elias Kwandikwa has said.

He said in Parliament yesterday that the study was being carried out by M/s Cheil Engineering of South Korea and M/s Inter-Consult of Tanzania as consulting engineers.

He said the consulting engineers have already submitted draft final report last July to Tanzania National Road Agency (TANROADS) and were given feedback on what they need to work on.

The final design report is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he said. The Deputy Minister was reacting to a question from Emmanuel John (Kiteto, CCM), who wanted to know when the government will construct the 450 kilometer NARCO (Hogoro)-Kibaya, Orkesumet, Oljoro road.

The Deputy Minister said after completion of a feasibility study and design works and total cost for the construction work determined, the government will begin construction of the road in phases, according to availability of funds.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Transport
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.