Tanzania: Construction of 450 Km Road Set for Commencement Soon

THE Construction of a 450 kilometer long NARCO (Hogoro)- Kibaya, Orkesumet, Oljoro road is now on feasibility study stages, detailed design and preparation of tender documents, the Deputy Minister for Works, Elias Kwandikwa has said.

He said in Parliament yesterday that the study was being carried out by M/s Cheil Engineering of South Korea and M/s Inter-Consult of Tanzania as consulting engineers.

He said the consulting engineers have already submitted draft final report last July to Tanzania National Road Agency (TANROADS) and were given feedback on what they need to work on.

The final design report is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he said. The Deputy Minister was reacting to a question from Emmanuel John (Kiteto, CCM), who wanted to know when the government will construct the 450 kilometer NARCO (Hogoro)-Kibaya, Orkesumet, Oljoro road.

The Deputy Minister said after completion of a feasibility study and design works and total cost for the construction work determined, the government will begin construction of the road in phases, according to availability of funds.