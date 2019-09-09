Tanzania: Re-Open 14-Day Application Window, Govt Directs Nacte

THE government has directed the National Council for Technical Education (Nacte) to re-open a two-week window beginning yesterday for applicants wishing to join tertiary education institutions for the 2019/20 academic year.

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, told a press conference yesterday that the two-week window was to enable applicants, who were not selected due to the wrong choice of programmes based on qualifications to join tertiary education.

"Applicants are advised to make a good selection of studies based on academic qualifications set by colleges to get admission.

I wish to invite Form Four and Six leavers with qualifications to utilise this opportunity and apply for various programmes," said the PS. Dr Akwilapo noted that 2,834 applicants had been selected by Nacte to join public teaching colleges for the academic year beginning this September.

He said 35 teaching colleges could admit 12,859 students for certificate and diploma education programmes, saying so far at least 11,028 applicants had been selected by the Regional Administration and Local Government (Tamisemi) and Nacte to join teaching colleges for this academic year.

"The teaching colleges still have the capacity to enrol 1,831 students for certificate and diploma programmes," said the PS. Dr Akwilapo pointed out that the selected applicants should report to teaching colleges by September 20 and Nacte had set October 6 as the deadline for the reporting period.

"For those, who will not report until October 6, their posts will be filled up by applicants on a reserve list," he noted.

Dr Akwilapo said while 5,548 selected applicants would undertake a certificate education programme, 5,480 selected applicants would undertake a diploma in education.

He said the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology announced the opening of applications for certificate and diploma in education courses, saying it would run from July 3 to August 30 and applicants for education programmes in public colleges were directed to apply online through the Nacte website.