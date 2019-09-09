South Africa: 'Twixt a Rock and a Hard Place - Who Would Want to Be in Cyril Ramaphosa's Shoes?

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

President Cyril Ramaphosa's real problem is that he, and the nation, don't appear to get a chance to draw breath and thus to take initiative in any way.

After a week of several storms, it is obvious that one person is by default at the centre of them. President Cyril Ramaphosa has had what one might view as an impossible week. He is called on to answer unanswerable questions and to fix unsolvable problems. He looks like a president under pressure. In some cases, it appears he is unable to do anything, incapable of making any progress. In the medium term, this could weaken him. But he still does have some time to remedy that situation.

South Africa is lurching from crisis to crisis, and every week seems to bring new calamity. Afrophobic violence, the violence against women, the slowing economy, the problems at Eskom, all of them are difficult issues that could take more than a generation to fix.

Each produces a set of circumstances that requires a unique, and forceful, presidential response.

It cannot have been comfortable for Ramaphosa to address people protesting outside Parliament against gender violence. The impression is that he was "forced" to do so....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

