Burkina Faso - Twin 'Terrorist Attacks' Leave Dozens Dead

Photo: F. Muvanyi/Deutsche Welle
Soldiers in Burkina Faso.
9 September 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Violence has been growing in Burkina Faso as armed Islamic groups spill over the porous border with Mali. These latest deadly attacks show how one of the world's poorest countries is struggling to contain the problem.

At least 29 people were killed in Burkina Faso on Sunday after two separate attacks targeted a food convoy and a transport truck.

"This drama comes as important security efforts are underway in this region," the government said in a statement. "Military reinforcements have been deployed."

The food convoy was explicitly targeted in a "terrorist attack" which killed 14 civilians, according to the government statement. The truck is said to have hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) killing 15 people and wounding six others.

Both attacks took place in the in Sanmatenga province in the north of the country.

According to local sources most of those in the food truck convoy were traders driving three-wheeler vans carrying provisions for those displaced by fighting.

Regional heads of state are due to meet in the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou on Saturday to discuss the security situation.

Struggling against jihadists

The former French colony and one of the world's poorest nations has been struggling to suppress an Islamist insurgency since 2015 and the security situation has been worsening. A revolt began in the north of the country when jihadist groups from Mali spilled over its porous border.

A state of emergency was declared at the end of 2018 in northern provinces following intensified attacks from Islamist groups in the area, but the insurgency has since spread eastwards.

Earlier this month, an attack on a military base in northern Burkina Faso killed 24 people. The capital city has been attacked three times, including a March 2018 jihadist assault on the military headquarters that left eight dead.

(Reuters, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.