Malawi Hope to Land Telling Blow to Botswana At Home

Malawi national football tema, the Flames, on Saturday played out a 0-0 draw against the Zebra's of Botswana in a 2020 Qatar World Cup Preliminary round qualifying match played at the Francis town Sports Complex away in Botswana.

Malawi'sGerald Phiri Jnr (R ) chasing the Botswana player with the ball

The two sides clash Tuesday in the return leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to decide who will make it to the next round. Flames ill surely not be as wasteful at home and they have to win in Blantyre.

At Francistown Sports Complex, Flames coach Meke Mwase used a 4-5-1 formation with Richard Mbulu playing as a lone striker.

Mwase featured Brighton Munthali in goals while Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petrol and Precious Sambani were featured in defence.

Chimwemwe Idana, Gerald Phiri Junior, John Banda, Gabadinho Mhango and USA based Yamikani Chester started in the midfield.

The host started the game on a high and had an upper hand with a number of fierce attacks in the opening 15 minutes I including a 13th minute striker which was denied entry by the wood work.

Goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who was outstanding throughout the match brilliantly saved the Flames on several ocassions including one on one situations.

The Flames later settled down towards the end of the first half but had no shot on target the whole o the first half.

In the second half, both sides fought hard to find the lead but to no avail.

Speaking after the match, Flames coach Mwase hailed his charges for their fighting spirit.

"We knew it was not going to be easy playing away and I would like to thank the boys for working hard," Mwase said.

According to Mwase, the Flames had chances to score but failed and on the other end he was delighted to have not conceded either.

"We had chances to score and on the other end we were saved by the wood work. We tried all we could to find a goal but didn't work. But the good thing is we managed no concede as per plan" Mwase said.

Meanwhile, Mwase said they will play with an attacked minded throughout the entire game in the return leg in Blantyre in order to win and progress to the next stage.