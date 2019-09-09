South Africa: Bosasa Boss Had a 'Messiah Complex' and Claimed He Was 'Sent By God' to Guide His Staff

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jacques Pauw

Bosasa executive and corruption mastermind Gavin Watson was a religious zealot who dished out millions of rand in cash to pastors who bestowed spiritual powers on him, and proclaimed that he had been called to guide and advise the president of the country.

Bosasa managers were perplexed when at times the pastors broke down at prayer meetings in the company's boardroom and rambled in strange tongues before blessing company CEO Gavin Watson.

"I am the church and you must listen to me because God has sent me to counsel and guide you," Watson told his flock at the daily prayer meetings at Bosasa. Once a week, he handed out the wafers at holy communion.

Watson's religious pranks came to the fore this week, two weeks after he drove a Toyota Corolla into a concrete pillar at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport. He died instantly.

Over the past 20 years, Bosasa has done business with government to the tune of R12-billion. The company's former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, has implicated Watson at the State Capture Commission in money laundering, tender fraud, corruption, bribery and tax evasion worth billions of rand.

Bosasa allegedly paid bribes of between R4-million and R6-million in cash per month...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.