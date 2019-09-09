South Africa: Bosasa Boss Had a 'Messiah Complex' and Claimed He Was 'Sent By God' to Guide His Staff

analysis

Bosasa executive and corruption mastermind Gavin Watson was a religious zealot who dished out millions of rand in cash to pastors who bestowed spiritual powers on him, and proclaimed that he had been called to guide and advise the president of the country.

Bosasa managers were perplexed when at times the pastors broke down at prayer meetings in the company's boardroom and rambled in strange tongues before blessing company CEO Gavin Watson.

"I am the church and you must listen to me because God has sent me to counsel and guide you," Watson told his flock at the daily prayer meetings at Bosasa. Once a week, he handed out the wafers at holy communion.

Watson's religious pranks came to the fore this week, two weeks after he drove a Toyota Corolla into a concrete pillar at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport. He died instantly.

Over the past 20 years, Bosasa has done business with government to the tune of R12-billion. The company's former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, has implicated Watson at the State Capture Commission in money laundering, tender fraud, corruption, bribery and tax evasion worth billions of rand.

Bosasa allegedly paid bribes of between R4-million and R6-million in cash per month...