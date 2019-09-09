South Africa: While We Condemn and Jail the Perpetrators, the Gatekeepers of Sexual Violence Remain As the Scum Beneath the Sink

opinion

Many of the things said by John Kani in his anti-femicide speech on Friday 6 September at the Market Theatre were nothing I hadn't heard before. That as a people we should stand up and say, 'enough is enough', that men should take responsibility for their actions and seek change, that the government must send a clear message about the fate of abusers by finding effective and robust ways to condemn them. That women should 'speak up'.

"We condemn", "speak up", "enough is enough".

This same tune has been sung in many different melodies - from the police, government officials, men and women in general and even our president recently. But it is not that black and white, and constantly "condemning" and regurgitating the same "advice" does not guarantee the end of gender-based violence (GBV). We need to squint and take a closer look at the pixels that make up this evil.

What we need to consider and what Dr Kani shed some light on in his anti-femicide speech is the fact that gender-based violence in this country is highly cushioned. It has found sanctuary within our homes, our marriages, in our workplaces, within friendships, and schools. Our entertainment industry...