South Africa: While We Condemn and Jail the Perpetrators, the Gatekeepers of Sexual Violence Remain As the Scum Beneath the Sink

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lelethu Tonisi

Many of the things said by John Kani in his anti-femicide speech on Friday 6 September at the Market Theatre were nothing I hadn't heard before. That as a people we should stand up and say, 'enough is enough', that men should take responsibility for their actions and seek change, that the government must send a clear message about the fate of abusers by finding effective and robust ways to condemn them. That women should 'speak up'.

"We condemn", "speak up", "enough is enough".

This same tune has been sung in many different melodies - from the police, government officials, men and women in general and even our president recently. But it is not that black and white, and constantly "condemning" and regurgitating the same "advice" does not guarantee the end of gender-based violence (GBV). We need to squint and take a closer look at the pixels that make up this evil.

What we need to consider and what Dr Kani shed some light on in his anti-femicide speech is the fact that gender-based violence in this country is highly cushioned. It has found sanctuary within our homes, our marriages, in our workplaces, within friendships, and schools. Our entertainment industry...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.