Nigeria/Sudan: Zero Optioned Olympic Eagles Settle Down in Asaba for Sudan

9 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)

With the slim lone goal defeat behind them, Nigeria's U-23 boys have started intensive training sessions in the city of Asaba ahead of tomorrow's make-or-break Africa U23 Cup of Nations final qualifying clash against Sudan.

Last week Thursday at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman the first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the Sudanese, whose contingent flew into Abuja yesterday afternoon and headed to Asaba same day for the all-important match.

The Imama Amapakabo charges had their first feel of the Stephen Keshi Stadium yesterday morning, and trained again in the evening as the team continues to perfect its strategy on how best to secure the final AFCON tournament ticket ahead of resilience Sudanese side.

The Nigerian team will welcome to camp midfield lubricator Kelechi Nwakali, who missed Thursday's opening leg, and Amapakabo is happy to have the former U17 World Cup winning captain strengthen his squad for important battle.

Nigeria, who overturned a two goal deficit against Libya in the earlier round, winning 4-0 at the same venue, are confident of erasing the one goal deficit from Omdurman and soaring over Sudan to the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations holding in Egypt, 8th - 22nd November.

The two finalists in Egypt will fly Africa's flag at the Men's Football Tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

