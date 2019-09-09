South Africa: NHI Pulse - Inadequate Governance Arrangements Could Be the NHI's Achilles Heel

analysis

A lack of public participation and transparency, and the minister of health being given too much power - exploring some key concerns with NHI's proposed governance arrangements.

The preamble of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill states the purpose of the bill is to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services in South Africa. It proposes the establishment of a centralised NHI Fund that would be responsible for purchasing healthcare services. According to Chapter 10 of the bill, which deals with financial matters, most of the funding will come from tax revenue.

Just like Eskom, Prasa and the SABC, the NHI Fund will be a public entity as defined by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA); it will however not be a state-owned entity. According to the Bill, the fund will be an autonomous public entity listed under schedule 3A of the PFMA. Schedule 3A contains public entities that have the mandate to fulfil a specific economic or social government responsibility; it includes entities such as the Road Accident Fund and Legal Aid South Africa.

Considering all the unflattering and, frankly, dire reviews of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom and the SABC, it is not surprising that there has...