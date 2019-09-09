South Africa: New Dispute On Whether Peter Moyo Can Return to Old Mutual After His Latest Court Victory

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Peter Moyo said he would return to work as Old Mutual's reinstated CEO on Monday 9 September after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed the insurer's application on 6 September for a declaratory order that blocked his temporary reinstatement. However, Old Mutual said Moyo 'will not be returning to work in the interim'.

Although axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has won another round of his protracted legal battle against South Africa's second-largest life insurer, another dispute is looming on whether he can return to his office and desk.

Moyo said he would return to work as Old Mutual's reinstated CEO on Monday 9 September after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed the insurer's application on 6 September for a declaratory order that blocked his temporary reinstatement.

"They (Old Mutual) are bound by the High Court order. I will be returning to work on Monday," Moyo declared after his latest High Court appearance. He added that he would report to work on 8am at Old Mutual's swanky head office in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Moyo - fired by Old Mutual on June 18 after he was accused of wrongfully pocketing dividends worth R3- million linked to NMT Capital, an investment holding company he co-founded,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

