Nigeria: PDP Governors Condemn Raid On Umahi's Residence, Demand Police Investigation

9 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has condemned the recent raid on the Abuja residence of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The forum made the condemnation in a statement issued by its Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, yesterday in Abuja.

The forum described the raid as an attack on democracy.

"It is assault on the sensibility and integrity of Ebonyi people and affront on their fundamental rights, the forum of PDP governors, millions of PDP members and all Nigerians," the governors said.

They said that the raid was already generating anger, and called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate it.

The governors said that the investigation was important since the invaders were alleged to be security operatives, while the police denied such an operation.

"We are worried that the police authorities have denied the foreknowledge of the operation.

"The fact that the police high commands, including the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, have distanced themselves from the invasion makes it a suspicious operation.

"We, therefore, urge the inspector-general of police to probe raid.

"This should be carried out immediately in order to unveil the circumstances and people behind the action," they urged.

The governors also called on the federal government to intensify efforts to ensure protection of lives and property.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.