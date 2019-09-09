Nigeria: BBNaija - Omashola Wins Veto Power

9 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Warami

Omashola Oburoh has won this week's veto power of chance in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

With this card, he gets to save and replace himself if he is put up for eviction.

Omashola can also decide to another housemate with the privilege and put himself up for eviction.

Omashola clinched the card on Sunday night, shortly after Venita's eviction.

The challenge, which was the fastest so far in the game, saw Omashola win 100 Bet9ja coins and the save and replace privilege that comes with the position.

The challenge was a simple one of unlocking a padlock from one steel wire mesh and placing the unlocked padlock on a stool next to the table of keys.

There were 33 padlocks locked on the steel wire mesh with their keys placed randomly on the table.

All the Housemates were asked to do was pick one and open a padlock. The Game did not go long as expected as Omashola unlocked a padlock in record time.

Although Omashola was the first to unlock his padlock, he was closely followed by Mercy and Ike.

The Icy pair have been doing quite well in house games recently. They both competed fiercely to jointly win the current Head of House title.

Following his win, an excited Omashola, who escaped eviction on Sunday, shouted, "I get another week in the House."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

