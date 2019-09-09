Nigeria: 17 Killed, Seven Kidnapped in Violent Attacks in Nigeria Last Week

Violent crimes continued across Nigeria last week with at least 17 people killed and another seven persons kidnapped in various attacks.

In one of the incidents, Boko Haram attacked an army convoy and stole N15.5 million meant for soldiers on the front lines.

The insurgents also opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to curb insecurity, the Kaduna State government ordered the dismantling of all security check points on Abuja - Kaduna roads.

Monday

- PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected hoodlums murdered Adetutu Ibrahim at Oke Ogba street, opposite C.A.C Oke Ipadabo, Akure, Ondo State capital.

A 'misunderstanding' between the deceased and some women reportedly led to the killing, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The state police command also confirmed the incident.

- Also, Udeh Okoye, the National Youth Leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, was kidnapped.

Mr Okoye had gone to his farm in his home Enugu State when he was abducted at gunpoint, police spokesperson Ebere Amaraizu told PREMIUM TIMES Monday night.

He, however, regained his freedom 24 hours after the abduction.

Tuesday

The mother of Yahaya Muhammad, the immediate past special adviser on political affairs to Governor Mohammad Badaru of Jigawa State, was kidnapped on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Ladi Hamza, 75-year-old.

Mr Muhammad was also a former lawmaker in the Jigawa State House of Assembly. He represented Sule Tankarkar constituency.

The Jigawa police commissioner, Bala Senchi, confirmed the incident.

- During xenophobic attacks' retaliation on Tuesday, one Nigerian was killed by suspected police officers outside Shoprite in Lagos.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES a Nigerian man was shot at the Shoprite by Jakande Bus-Stop in the exquisite Lekki neighbourhood.

The identity of the victim was not immediately clear.

Nigerians had gathered outside Shoprite, a major South African retailer, to protest the xenophobic violence against Nigerians across South Africa.

A police vehicle was reportedly burnt in the fracas.

Wednesday

One person was killed and many others injured in a violent clash between farmers and herders in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Senchi, confirmed the attack in an interview with Freedom Radio in Dutse.

He said the clash resulted from a dispute over land ownership between Fulani herdsmen and indigenous farmers around Iggi forest.

Thursday

Boko Haram fighters opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, on Thursday night.

Security sources told TheCable that the insurgents attacked the convoy at Konduga while Mr Zulum was returning from a trip to Bama Local Government rea.

The incident was said to have happened around 9 p.m.

Mr Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his "familiarity and need assessment tour" of the 27 LGAs in the state.

"Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicle in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets," the source said.

Friday

Gideon Okedayo, a professor of the Department of Mathematical Science at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, was kidnapped.

He was kidnapped along Auchi road in Edo State.

Dayo Temola, a member of staff of OSUSTECH, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Boko Haram fighters stole a large amount of money from the Nigerian military following an ambush on a logistics convoy on Friday morning.

One soldier was also wounded in the attack.

Soldiers of Nigerian Army Super Camp 3 and the 231 Battalion -- both under Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole -- were moving supplies from Damaturu, Yobe State, to Biu, Borno State, when they drove into a Boko Haram pitfall around Azare-Kamuya end of the highway at about 9 a.m., military sources said.

A fierce firefight that followed left at least one soldier wounded and large military equipment destroyed. A gun truck for the 231 Battalion was seized by the insurgents and taken away.

They also made away with N15.5 million in ration cash allowance for soldiers on the frontlines. At N1,000 per day, the amount can cover allowances of 20,000 troops for a week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A reinforcement from 27 Task Force Brigade, Damaturu, which later intervened in the attack, reportedly killed one of the insurgents. French newswire, AFP, reported that Boko Haram claimed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Saturday

Gunmen attacked Vatt village in Foron district of Plateau State and killed two people.

The attack was the second in that week. Earlier, it was attacked by gunmen who also killed two people.

The victims of the latest attack were later identified as Musa Gwom and John Bulus.

- Armed persons on Saturday night attacked a community in Ebonyi State killing at least 10 people, residents said.

The police later confirmed that eight people were killed in the violence.

The attack occurred at Ukwuagba in Mgbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

Four others had earlier been kidnapped in the area.