Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Makes History in UK

8 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei on Sunday made history as she shattered the Great North Run women's course record in the UK as well as breaking the world half marathon record with a time of 1:04:28.

Birton Mo Farah won the elite men's race for a record sixth successive time.

Kosgei broke the world record time of 1:04:51 currently held by compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei, which she clocked during the Valencia Half Marathon in 2017.

Kosgei led a Kenyan clean sweep with Magdalene Masai emerging second after running in 67:36, while her elder sister Linet Masai sealed the podium places in 67:44.

New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany, who is also the women's only world record holder in marathon, came a distant fourth after clocking 67:58.

Kosgei improved her performance after emerging second last year when she clocked 67:52 behind the winner Vivian Cheruiyot, who won the race in 67:43.

In April, she ran a brilliant race to win London Marathon title after beating a strong field before winning in 2:18:20 ahead of her compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, who clocked 2:20:14 as Ethiopia's Roza Dereje finished third in 2:20:51. Keitany managed to settle for fifth position clocking 2:20:58.

She has also won six of her 10 marathons and various half marathons and races since she started her career.

Farah, 36, finished the 13,1 miles in 59 minutes and six seconds after racing ahead of Tamirat Tola in a personal best time.

