Africa: Communiqué of the 875th meeting of the PSC, held on 6 September 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan

press release

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 875th meeting held on 6 September 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its communiqués [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXL)], [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] and [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLII)] adopted at its 840th, 846th and 852nd meetings held, respectively, on 15 April 2019, 30 April 2019 and 27 May 2019, as well as communique PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLIV) adopted at its 854th meeting held on 6 June 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan; recalling specifically the provisions of paragraph 12 in which Council decided to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority;

Welcoming the briefing made by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat and the statement made by the Representative of Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on the recent developments in Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with Sudan, a founding member of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU), and its people.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Welcomes the appointment of the Prime Minister of Sudan, H.E. Abdallah Hamdok, and the formation, on 5 September 2019, of a civilian-led Transitional Government, following the unconstitutional change of government that took place on 11 April 2019; congratulates the newly appointed Prime Minister and commends him for the establishment of the Transitional Government, towards fostering the aspiration of the people of Sudan to democratic transformation and socio-economic development in the country;

2. Commends the people of Sudan and all concerned political and civil society actors for the signing of the Political Agreement, on 17 July 2019, and the Constitutional Document, on 17 August 2019, and for the exemplary mobilization towards democratic transformation in Sudan, through the establishment of Transitional Government on 5 September 2019 and encourages them to persevere in their determination to successfully carry out the transition towards the organization and holding of elections;

3. Pays tribute to the efforts deployed by the Chairperson of the Union, H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed, in his capacity as chair of IGAD, as well as the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, for their relentless efforts in support to the Sudanese stakeholders; commends the work done by the Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the Commission, Professor Mohamed el-Hacen Lebatt, the Special Representative of the Chairperson in Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, and the Personal Envoy of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mohamud Dirir; also commends the neighboring countries of Sudan for their positive contributions to the process aimed at addressing the challenges facing Sudan; expresses gratitude to the United Nations (UN), as well as to all AU partners for their valuable support to the AU-led facilitation in Sudan;

4. Decides accordingly, and in conformity with Article 7(g) of its Protocol and Article 26 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, to lift the suspension of the participation of Sudan in the AU’s activities, as contained in paragraph 12 of Communiqué PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLIV) of 6 June 2019;

5. Calls on the countries concerned to lift all economic and financial sanctions on Sudan, including removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, with a view to enhance the economic activities of the country and encourage foreign investments; in this regard, strongly appeals to the broader international community to support the efforts of the AU to this end;

6. Reiterates its full support to the Sudanese Transitional Government and encourages them, as well as all other stakeholders, to work towards its successful conclusion, notably the organization of free, fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections that will mark the end of the transitional period;

7. Appeals to all AU Member States, the UN and all partners to continue providing their support, including mobilization of financial and humanitarian assistance to Sudan, specifically at this critical juncture, with a view to rebuild a peaceful Sudan, as well as creating conducive conditions for economic recovery;

8. Requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission to continue with his efforts accompanying Sudan during the transitional period, in close cooperation with the IGAD, to enhance synergy and coherence, in order to fully implement the signed of Political Agreement and the Constitutional Document; also requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission to take the necessary measures to ensure an African leadership of all efforts aimed at accompanying Sudan towards democratic transformation and socio-economic development, in line with the principle of African solutions to African problems;

9. Takes note with appreciation of the provisions of the Constitutional Document in which the Sudanese parties agreed to dedicate the first six months of the Transition to the search for sustainable solutions to the crises in Darfur and the Two Areas, Blue Nile and South Kordofan; in this regard, appeals to the Sudanese Transitional Government and the armed movements to continue engaging with a view to reach an agreement;

10. Agrees to continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in Sudan; in this regard, requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission to regularly brief the Council on the situation in Sudan, in particular, on the implementation of the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Document, including addressing the issue of impunity, in follow-up to the provisions of paragraph 3 of the Communique adopted on 6 June 2019;

11. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.