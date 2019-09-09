Zimbabwe: Expensive and Repetitive License Fees Chokes Chicken Producer

9 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The country's largest chicken and egg producer, Irvine's has called on government to review expensive license fees being charged by the National Biotechnology Authority (NBA) and the Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) in order to improve the ease of doing business.

Irvine's chief executive officer David Irvine bemoaned the exorbitant fees being charged.

"NBA charges an annual registration fee of $6 500 per annum despite the fact that they do not provide a service nor do they inspect the plant. They also require a quarterly registration of imported feed ingredients which include minerals that are not possibly genetically modified which carry a yearly cost of $36 400," Inrvine said.

Irvine added that AMA also issues almost similar licenses for Feed Mill Registration for $ 1 000 and plant quarantine which costs $1 800 per annum despite the fact that they do not provide any service nor do they inspect the plant.

At the same time the department of veterinary services also charges $1 000 per annum that the chicken producer says the purpose of which is shrouded in mystery.

"In addition to the above there are extra charges raised at the border on every consignment as follows: Ministry of Agriculture charges approximately 20 trucks per annum a total of $6,600. National Biotechnology Authority charges the same trucks $4,400 per annum while the veterinary department charges $ 400.

"These border inspections are unnecessary as Zimbabwe Revenue Authority also carries out similar inspections on all consignments," he said.

Irvine also called for computerization of processes especially by tax authorities.

The company also pays for Biosafety Certificate for each product in the export line that includes $ 2 600 for hatching eggs, $ 2 600 for day old chicks and another $2 600 for render by product meal.

"In addition fines of up to $3,000 are levied for issues like sequencing of documents being wrong and these add to the cost of exporting. It is absolutely unnecessary as no GMO technology is used in the poultry industry worldwide.

Surely, such requirements should rest with the importing country and we have not been asked for these," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Company
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.