South Africa: Woman, 83, Found Dead in Schweizer-Reneke Old Age Home

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

An 83-year-old woman was found dead at an old age home in Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday, North West police said.

The woman's body was discovered on the floor and there were blood stains on her mouth, police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

"The suspect gained entry through the window. Only [her cellphone was] stolen," Tselanyane said.

"There was a bag packed with groceries, allegedly by the suspect, that was found. No arrest has been made as yet and the investigation continues."

A source told Netwerk24 that it was suspected that the assailant climbed underneath a palisade fence and broke into her home.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.