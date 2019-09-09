South Africa: Woman, 83, Found Dead in Schweizer-Reneke Old Age Home

An 83-year-old woman was found dead at an old age home in Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday, North West police said.

The woman's body was discovered on the floor and there were blood stains on her mouth, police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

"The suspect gained entry through the window. Only [her cellphone was] stolen," Tselanyane said.

"There was a bag packed with groceries, allegedly by the suspect, that was found. No arrest has been made as yet and the investigation continues."

A source told Netwerk24 that it was suspected that the assailant climbed underneath a palisade fence and broke into her home.

Source: News24