South Africa: Eight Key Takeaways From 'Julius Malema's Time of Spending Dangerously' Story

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Daily Maverick has published a detailed account of how EFF leader Julius Malema's lifestyle, business prospects and political aspirations were funded from money robbed from VBS Mutual Bank. Here are the key elements.

ONE. The lifestyle, business prospects and political aspirations of EFF president Julius Malema were funded from the R16.1-million robbed from VBS Mutual Bank and paid out to Sgameka Projects, the company of the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Brian.

Malema's share of the loot was R5.3-million and it was dumped into his slush fund, Mahuna Investments. Malema spent the VBS money on clothing from Gucci and Louis Vuitton, groceries from Checkers and Woolworths, the Polokwane party venue Mekete Lodge, the house he once rented in Sandown, Johannesburg, as well as on accommodation and travel costs between EFF events. The name of his eldest son appears in the bank statements relating to school fees, and a trust named after his second son also received a small amount of VBS money. And yes, a big chunk of VBS money was used for the benefit of the EFF. Over 40% of the transactions Scorpio analysed further show the bank card followed Malema around the country. Malema has vehemently...

