Kenyatta Moves Nine Permanent Secretaries in Mini Reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta has effected a mini reshuffle in his government that saw a number of principal secretaries moved.

Notably, it was the second time in less than two months that Mr Kenyatta was moving Maj-Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa.

In July, he was transferred from Immigration to Defence and now he will be the chief accounting officer at State Department for Public Works.

RAISE QUESTIONS

He was yet to settle in what may likely raise questions on his working relationship with his former colleagues at the Department of Defence.

Dr Ibrahim Mohamed who takes up the position of Maj-Gen Rtd Kihalangwa moves from Environment and Forestry Defence.

"In order to enhance efficiency and service delivery, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces Uhuru Kenyatta has made the following changes in Government affecting Principal Secretaries," State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena announced.

Insiders say Mr Kenyatta is increasingly getting impatient at the inordinately long time his legacy projects popularly known as the Big Four Agenda is taking to kick off.

The appointments in July triggered by the arraignment of Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Dr Julius Monzi Muia replaced Dr Thugge and Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani became the acting Treasury CS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others moved are, Prof Paul Maringa from State Department for Public Works to Infrastructure, Ms Betty Maina from Industrialisation to Environment and Forestry.

Dr Francis Owino moves from Public Service Industrialisation, Mr Julius Korir from Infrastructure to Public Service and Prof Fred Segor has on his part been transferred from Irrigation to Wildlife Services.

It is not the first in recent times that the president is making changes at this department.

BIG FOUR

In the Executive order number six of 2019 last month, he delinked the Irrigation department from Agriculture ministry in what was seen by many as clipping the powers of CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

"To enhance synergy within the Water Sector, which is a key enabler for the implementation of the "Big Four", the State Department for Irrigation is merged with the State Department for Water and Sanitation to establish the ministry of water and sanitation and irrigation," the President said.

The changes also saw Crop Development docket merged with that of Agricultural Research to create the State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research and Prof Hamadi Boga transferred from Agricultural Research to Crop Development and Agricultural Research.