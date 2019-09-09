South Africa: Mr President, We Are Deeply Disappointed

analysis

Dear Mr President

The Shukumisa Coalition was deeply disappointed by your pre-recorded address to the nation on Thursday 5 September. Mainly, we are disappointed that you failed to announce a major injection of funds into the state response to gender-based violence against women, children, and the LGBTIQ+ communities in South Africa.

Your policy focus on longer sentences, no bail for accused persons, rehabilitation, and overhaul of the sexual offenders' register, means very little when so few perpetrators are caught and successfully prosecuted. While the NPA claims a 74% conviction rate, most people do not realise that it is only 74% of those cases that actually make it to courts, which on average is less than 10% of all reported cases. And because we do this work every day, we know that only between one in 9 and one in 25 cases are ever reported.

As organisations dedicated to combating sexual and gender-based violence, we needed you to put numbers to your commitments, in terms of money and time-frames. Promises about "strengthening" responses, and "addressing" backlogs,...