South Africa: Ramaphosa's Moment of Truth

Cyril Ramaphosa has been president for eighteen long, action-packed months. In May, following the general election, he was 'given a mandate' to institute a sweeping programme of reform. He inherited a state so broken he didn't really stand a chance. Can he pull South Africa out of this Category 5 shitstorm?

His own failings as a thinker and leader have contributed to bringing the country to the brink of civil war. Those failings echo the flameout of the global liberal project, which has resulted in societies so vastly, absurdly unequal that they can no longer be sustained. On a rising tide of righteous and not-so-righteous rage and agony, Ramaphosa now stands at the moment of truth for his presidency.

In February 2018, any wag even suggesting that Cyril Ramaphosa would make a terrible president was dispatched directly into commentator prison. Nobody wanted to hear anything critical of the erudite, moneyed, silver-tongued negotiator par excellence. He would eliminate corruption in the ANC, throw his enemies in a flammable pit and toss in the torch himself, he would unleash big business and its hoards of latent capital, woo investment from abroad, restore the sheen of the Mandela and Mbeki eras, send a...