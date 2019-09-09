South Africa: If the DA Is So Committed to Human Rights, Why Does It Inhibit Free Speech in the Western Cape?

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Muhammad Khalid Sayed

While the DA wishes to articulate itself as the defender of liberalism and individual rights in SA, where it governs it institutionalises a clamp-down of personal liberties, even in the hallowed walls of a legislature.

Hesitant to quote him, the work of the US political scientist Francis Fukuyama is useful when he reminds us that longevity of political institutions is often the test of their strength. In fact, some would argue that this applies to any institution.

We must, therefore, cherish and nurture the human rights culture that is so young in South Africa.

We must insist that despite the systematic undermining of women and children through violence, we reiterate the rights of all. We cannot strengthen the dignity of women and children by simply reducing the rights of men.

However, the recently concluded debate by the former Western Cape premier and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille, and the former editor of City Press and senior journalist Ferial Haffajee, raised some interesting food for thought in the context of this human rights society

Not to rehash that debate, but suffice to say Zille was defending freedom of speech while Haffajee and the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), according...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.