South Africa: If the DA Is So Committed to Human Rights, Why Does It Inhibit Free Speech in the Western Cape?

opinion

While the DA wishes to articulate itself as the defender of liberalism and individual rights in SA, where it governs it institutionalises a clamp-down of personal liberties, even in the hallowed walls of a legislature.

Hesitant to quote him, the work of the US political scientist Francis Fukuyama is useful when he reminds us that longevity of political institutions is often the test of their strength. In fact, some would argue that this applies to any institution.

We must, therefore, cherish and nurture the human rights culture that is so young in South Africa.

We must insist that despite the systematic undermining of women and children through violence, we reiterate the rights of all. We cannot strengthen the dignity of women and children by simply reducing the rights of men.

However, the recently concluded debate by the former Western Cape premier and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille, and the former editor of City Press and senior journalist Ferial Haffajee, raised some interesting food for thought in the context of this human rights society

Not to rehash that debate, but suffice to say Zille was defending freedom of speech while Haffajee and the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), according...