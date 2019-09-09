Burkina Faso: 29 Killed in Two Attacks

Photo: fasozine
Gendarmes in Burkina Faso
9 September 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Officials in northern Burkina Faso say at least 29 people were killed in two separate incidents Sunday.

Government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said, in a statement, at least 15 people were killed when a truck carrying people and goods "rode over an improvised explosive device in the Barsalogho area."

Fourteen people were killed when a food convoy of trucks came under attack in Sanmatenga province, according to the spokesman.

The French news agency AFP reports that locals sources said many of the dead in the convoy were the drivers of the vehicles carrying provisions for people displaced by fighting.

"Military reinforcements have been deployed and a thorough search in under way," said Dandjinou.

Millions of people in Burkina Faso are facing an unprecedented humanitarian emergency because of growing hunger, instability and displacement,  the World Food Program warned recently.

The United Nations reports escalating fighting, some fueled by ethnic and religious beliefs, has forced more than 237,000 people to flee their homes.

Jihadists have frequently launched attacks on Burkina's military.

A former French colony, Burkina Faso in one of the poorest countries in the world.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.