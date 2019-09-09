Rwanda: Woman Dies After Falling From 4th Floor of M Peace Plaza

6 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

A 25-year old woman died Friday moments after she jumped from the fourth floor of M Peace Plaza in downtown Kigali.

Scolastique Hatangimana was rushed to CHUK but died shortly after.

Images that circulated on social media platforms showed her lying in a pool of blood in Car Free Zone in front of the storied building.

According to eye witnesses, Hatangimana, climbed up to the fourth floor of the building before jumping to her death.

"She first covered her eyes with a white piece of cloth and then jumped," an eyewitness said. "She came into the building and straight to the fourth floor."

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the deceased was a nurse.

She was rushed to hospital by officers from Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) who arrived at the scene moments after the incident.

Later a piece of paper believed to be a suicide note allegedly found with her surfaced on social media. The note indicated that she had taken her life because her lover had

dissappointed her and "played" with her heart. The New Times could not readily verify the authenticity of the note.

Police Spokesperson Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera confirmed the incident without divulging details.

"All I can say for now is confirm that the incident happened but I can't really say much about it right now because it is under investigations by RIB," he sadi.

" The piece of paper she had is in forensics and details will be availed once investigations are done," he added.

