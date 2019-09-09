Nigeria: Zenith Basketball League - First Bank, Dolphins Win Opening Games

The national women's basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank entered the second phase at the weekend with defending champions First Bank and former champions Dolphins in devastating start.

Action restarted on Saturday in Akure, Ibadan, Zaria and Abuja where some teams are expected to drop while some others will move on in the competition.

In Ibadan, First Bank defeated Ogun Babes110-30 in a largely one sided encounter decided at the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium. The Elephant girls were in complete control of the game from the beginning to the end such that the encounter at some point was like a training session.

Dolphins in the second match of the day in Ibadan continued from where First Bank stopped.

Also in a one sided tie, Dolphins defeated Oluyole Babes 104-31 on Sunday at the same venue in Ibadan, which is the South West Zone of the 2019 edition of the competition. Ekiti Angels are the onther team in this centre.

In the Akure centre, the MFM Queens will compete with in the centre tagged South East centre with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels.

Zaria is the base of the North West centre which hosts Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT 2000 Queens, Nigeria Army Amazons and AHIP. North Central base is Abuja with Nigeria Customs, Benue Princess Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes, FCT Wings and Kanem Queens of Borno competing for honours.

The competition continues today and is to end on September 12 in the four centres.