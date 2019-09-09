Mozambique: Vote Mdm for Certain Change, Urges Simango

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 8 Sep (AIM) - The certain way of changing Mozambique is to vote for the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), declared the party's leader and presidential candidate, Daviz Simango, on Saturday at a rally in the town of Malema, in the northern province of Nampula.

"Don't waste your votes", he urged his listeners. "Let's deposit our votes in the right place, in the safe place, that will promote change, and that can only happen with the MDM. The MDM is our hope, the hope of the Mozambican people".

"We have to choose between continuing as we are, or changing", said Simango. "This is what we have to do. We cannot continue allowing them (i.e. the ruling Frelimo Party) to carry on governing our country, because if they continue like this, they will finish us off".

"This change depends on the behaviour of each of us", he stressed. "The MDM is our hope, and so let's unite around it".

The voters should behave like a football referee, he added, by showing "the red card" to players who were forever committing fouls. "For this we have to be united", he insisted. "We can't scatter our votes, and we can't put our votes in a place that has never worked" (a clear suggestion that voting for the other major opposition party, Renamo, is a waste of time and effort),

Simango also introduced to the voters of Malema the MDM candidate for Nampula provincial governor, Mussa Abudo. "We've brought a son of the house, who knows the land and will help us change things", he declared.

He thought it absurd that a fertile area such as Malema should be considered one of the poorest districts in Nampula. "It makes no sense that a granary, where so much is produced, should be regarded as poor", said Simango.

Despite the enthusiasm of Simango, the main threat to Frelimo in Nampula clearly comes from Renamo, not from the MDM. In the 2018 municipal elections, Renamo won five of the seven Nampula municipalities, including the provincial capital, Nampula city and the port of Nacala.

The Renamo candidate for provincial governor, Luis Mecupia, addressing a rally in the town of Namapa on Saturday, said that anyone who voted for Frelimo was selling themselves. "Don't give them your vote", he urged. "During the last 44 years (i.e. since Mozambican independence in 1975) they've done nothing but lie, steal, arrest and kill".

Renamo already controlled most of the municipalities in the province, and in the elections scheduled for15 October it would certainly win control of the provincial government, Mecupia forecast.

"It doesn't matter what they offer you. Just don't give them your vote", he urged.

Renamo and its leader and presidential candidate, Ossufo Momade, "should deserve your vote", Mecupia said. "All that Frelimo has not managed to do, we will do for the joy of the people".