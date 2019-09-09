Mozambique: Nyusi Announces 'First Job' Project

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 8 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, campaigning for his re-election, has promised to create a "first job" project for young people, in order to overcome the barrier of companies demanding previous experience from candidates for employment.

Speaking at a rally in the central city of Quelimane, Nyusi said "We shall institute the "first job" by encouraging companies to recruit young people who have never worked before".

Just as achieving peace had been the main task for his first five year term of office, so for the coming five years, the key words would be "work" and "employment".

"Now it's the turn of jobs and work", said Nyusi. "We are prioritising foreign direct investment, and thinking about jobs for young people, and taxes so that we can build schools, hospitals and other infrastructures.

The government he has headed since January 2015, he added, is now laying the foundations for solving the problems of youth, which he described as "the driving force of the nation".

With the agricultural development programme "Sustenta" alone, Nyusi continued, the government expected to provide jobs for about three million young people.

"Jobs and work offer money which solves everything", he declared. The enthusiastic crowd chanted the election campaign slogan "com a Frelimo e Nyusi tudo dá certo" ("with Frelimo and Nyusi, everything will be all right").

Nyusi compared employment and work to the rain which, when it falls, irrigates all fields. "Jobs and work are like rain which benefits everyone when it falls", he said.